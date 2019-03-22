What a beauty!

Cats Welfare news

THIS is Jessica, who is about 18 months old and very friendly and playful. She has been spayed, her injections are up to date, and she’s leukaemia negative. Would you like to share your life with her? She has so much love to give.

If you would like to meet this lovely, sweet girl, please message us via Facebook. Alternatively, ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm. *All cats go for a week’s trial, in your home *

Adoptions

We have several other adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All adults are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. As previously mentioned, all cats go for a week’s trial, in your home.

Microchip March

March is the month to get your cats and dogs microchipped. We all know how valuable chipping your pet is, and that it is a legal requirement, here in Tenerife.

Our vets will be charging the reduced price of €25, for either a cat or dog, during this month. Please send us a Facebook private message for a code, telling us which of our vets you want to use. Book your own appointment, and pay the vet, directly.

Shop volunteers

We always need people who would like to work in our charity shop. Shifts are from 10am-2pm and 2-6pm, and you will never work alone. The air-conditioned shop has a lovely atmosphere, and tea, coffee, and a fridge full of goodies are provided.

They’re all there to be enjoyed, while in the company of our friendly volunteers, and very valued customers! If you are interested, contact us on Facebook, or pop into the shop for more information. Even if you can only spare a few hours a week, that’s fine!

Clothes, books and jigsaws

We are appealing to you all, please, for both ladies’ and men’s clothes, for our shop. We also need books of all genres, and in great condition, as well as jigsaws. Please have a look around at home, and drop them into the shop.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.