We’ll beat the charity cheats

Cats Welfare news

WE have just had a week of highs and lows. Lows have been the number of sick and injured cats we have taken in. There seems to be an epidemic of little, orphan kittens at the moment, many of them with cat flu and injuries.

We try our best to never turn kittens away, but it’s incredibly difficult with the limited resources we have. Another low has been the amount of thefts from our charity shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur, which is our main source of income.

Not only have clothes and shoes been stolen, but also a day’s takings from behind the counter. It’s incredibly distressing for all our volunteers, who work tirelessly to raise funds. A till has been donated to us, and we have CCTV on order, which should help.

Highs have been the amount of kittens we have managed to rehome. Last year’s figure was 349 cats and kittens, and we are well on track to beating that this year.

We have so many supporters of our work, and we are grateful to each and every one. If you would like to help us, our bank and PayPal details are on our website http://www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/donation

Cat of the week

Nimaatra (she looks like an Egyptian Queen) was found on the streets, several months ago, wearing a flea collar, so she’s been someone’s pet, but no one has come forward to claim her.

We have now had her in foster care for a number of weeks, so we are looking for a home for her. She’s been spayed, is leukaemia and feline-aids negative, has a microchip and is vaccinated. Can anyone give her a chance? Message us to ask questions or to meet her.

Kittens

If you’re looking for a kitten (or, as we recommend, two), then contact us for latest availability. All black kittens have their kitten injections, microchip and neutering paid for by us, as does the second kitten if you adopt two of any colour.

There are no adoption fees, and all kittens go on a week’s trial. We do not allow breeding of any cats adopted from us, so there is a contract of care to sign to say that the adopter agrees that the kitten will be neutered and vaccinated when old enough.

Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring or WhatsApp Maria on 646629129, seven days a week.

Our shop

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.