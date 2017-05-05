We’ll beat the school bullies!

ARONA Town Hall, and students from the municipality’s six high-schools, came together on Tuesday to commemorate World Anti-Bullying Day.

And throughout the week, a banner has been placed on the Town Hall balcony, with the slogan “Join the good vibe”. Pictures created by the students were also on display to show the public that they were against bullying, and, also, to demonstrate their commitment to coexistence and respect.

The campaign hopes to show that there is a social union against bullying, as well as support to the victim. The initiative is part of the Municipal Board for Good Coexistence and Against School Harassment, Education, Youth and Social Services, in collaboration with the educational community.

The Municipal Board was created in November 2016 to raise awareness and inform families, as well as asking the public to join the initiative, and work carried out by the educational community, by promoting good, coexistence relationships, and making it clear they are against school bullying.