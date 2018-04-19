Battle against drugs adds up to millions!

THE Spanish Government, though criticised in local circles because of its slow response to drug-smuggling through La Linea de la Concepcion, has proved itself in recent action, with a hashish seizure worth millions of euros.

It was claimed that La Linea, on the frontier of Gibraltar, was becoming a lawless town, where the police were not only ineffective but also unable to carry out their work properly.

But, little by little, additional resources have been made available to combat the escalating drug-smuggling, including an increase in the number of Guardia Civil and National Police officers on the ground.

Then there’s the ongoing financing of a mobile X-ray system, including scanner and van, plus a contraband detector, together with two canine units, as well as adequate equipment, including a dog-friendly van.

This latest success, in an operation carried out by Guardia officers and National Police, has uncovered 3,300 kilos of hashish in two La Linea buildings, resulting in the arrest of three people.

In addition, details of various boats, owned by the alleged smugglers, have been found, along with a number of mobile phones, complete with contact details of others involved in the movement of the drugs along the coast.

These latest arrests are part of the long term, on-going battle against the illegal importation of drugs into Spain, and they should silence the doubters… for now!