Barcelona tightening its grip on terrorists

FOLLOWING Barcelona’s terrorist attacks in the city centre and in Cambrils (Tarragona province) last August, extra security measures have been taken to give residents and tourists a greater sense of protection.

Spain is generally considered to have a much lower risk of terrorism than other parts of the EU, including the UK, France and Germany.

The excellent work of its Intelligence service and National Police force has led to Jihad cells being wiped out. And history backs up the city’s safety values.

That’s because the Catalonia attacks, barring the bombings by the now-defunct ETA, were the first terror incidents in Spain since the Madrid train blast in March 2004.

But Barcelona City Council is concerned about the impact made by dramatic headlines on its international tourism in what is, statistically, one of the safest countries in the world, with one of the lowest levels of violent crime.

Christmas normally brings huge crowds of tourists, visitors and resident shoppers into Barcelona. And, in the unlikely event of the 17th August tragedy being replicated, the Council is looking at extra ways to protect them

Trees and concrete blocks, together with hefty flower pots and planters, are gradually being installed on the Ramblas, Barcelona’s pedestrianised boulevard, which attracts many tourists.

It runs from the city centre to the port, and the barriers make sense because it is where a terrorist ploughed through crowds in a stolen van in the summer.

Other measures on the cards, ahead of the festive season, include pedestrianising the area around the city’s iconic Sagrada Família Cathedral.

It is where queues stretch around the block, and spill on to the road at all times of the day, as holiday-makers wait in line to see one of Spain’s most famous attractions.

The immediate area will be closed to traffic, and fixed obstacles, such as concrete plant trays, will be installed to prevent vehicles getting through.

Extra police will also be on duty, in addition to the reinforcements brought in permanently since the attacks.

The Council’s local security committee is working constantly on new ideas to make residents and visitors feel at ease, and, also, acting as a deterrent to potential terrorists, as well as prevention.