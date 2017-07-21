Ban this bullfight!

THOUSANDS of people from all over Europe, and as far away as Taiwan and Brazil, have signed a petition to ban a bullfight in the Cadiz area of La Linea.

Four representatives of the Campo de Gibraltar anti-bullfighting movement (pictured) delivered the 8,000-plus petition to La Linea Town Hall to demonstrate the growing, global opposition to bullfighting.

The event, set for tomorrow (Saturday) at the local bullring, has been opposed by locals and many other Spaniards, and those from other nationalities.

Linda Zemmler, a member of the organisation, said: “We are opposed to the bullfight as we consider it to be an example of extreme animal cruelty.

“Considering how fast the petition has taken off, we are not the only ones that share this belief.”

Linda, who works in Gibraltar as a product owner, added: “Together, we can bring awareness to as many people as possible.”