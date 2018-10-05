Baby dies after dad locks her in his car

POLICE arrested the father of a 21-month-old baby, who died after being locked for hours inside a parked car in the Hortaleza district of Madrid.

The Spaniard, allegedly, forgot to drop the little girl off at her nursery on his way to work on Wednesday morning.

When the child’s mother went to collect her daughter at 3pm, nursery staff told her she hadn’t arrived that morning.

Reports say the mother quickly found the parked car, with her daughter unconscious inside.

She unlocked it with her set of keys, as an ambulance and paramedics also arrived on the scene.

But despite administering 45 minutes of CPR, the medics were unable to resuscitate the tragic child.

Police will be interviewing the shocked father, who could face charges of reckless homicide.