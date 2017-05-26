Be aware!

Cats Welfare news

IT’S Springtime, here in Tenerife. That means blossom and sunshine and blue skies and … kittens; plenty of kittens. It also means kittens born to street cats and family cats that end up dumped in bins. Please keep an eye, and ear, on public bins, as well as random boxes and bags left under bushes, or on the side of the road.

If you find newly-born kittens, what should you do? Have they been dumped, or are they street cats whose mother is looking for food? If you see kittens inside a box next to a bin, it’s clear that they’ve been abandoned. It’s not so clear if you find them somewhere odd (a plant pot, or in the middle of the street).

In this case:

Don’t touch them. It could be that the mum is moving them from place to place. If she smells your scent, she may reject them.

Watch from a distance. Stay where you can see the kittens but are not scaring the mum, in case she comes back for them.

If you don’t see any adult cat around in 30 minutes to an hour, then yes, take them, because the mum is most likely not coming back. A tiny kitten can’t stay for long without the warmth of its mother, even in the heat of Tenerife.

If you take them home, keep them separate from your other cats, if you have any. Even if the kittens seem healthy they could be sick, so you need to protect both your own animals and the babies.

Contact us immediately for further advice. We may not always be able to take the kittens from you because of limited foster places, but we will always be able to offer advice and care information.

Kittens

If you’re looking for a kitten (or, as we recommend, two), contact us for the latest availability. All black kittens have their kitten injections, microchip and neutering paid for by us, as does the second kitten if you adopt two of any colour.

There are no adoption fees, and all kittens go on a week’s trial. We do not allow breeding of any cats adopted from us, so there is a contract of care to sign to say that the adopter agrees that the kitten will be neutered and vaccinated when old enough. Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring or WhatsApp Maria on 646629129, seven days a week.

Our shop

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.