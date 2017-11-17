Atlantic claims yet another life

EMERGENCY services, trawling the Arucas coastline on the north side of Gran Canaria on Monday, found the body of a fisherman who had been reported missing since the weekend.

The call was made at around 5pm on Saturday, claiming that a man a fallen into the sea after being knocked over by a huge wave.

The body has since been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine, in Las Palmas, where a full autopsy will take place.

Seven fishermen have died this year, on and around the Canarian waters. In addition, six have been seriously injured, and two sea-rescue attempts with helicopters have taken place.

For the second year running, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria have had three fatalities at sea, and Lanzorote one.

An awareness campaign has begun, reminding people about the preventive measures while fishing and being out sea.

It is all about respect for the ocean, especially around the rocky shoreline, and it advises people to check the sea’s conditions always.

It also tells people to make a plan of where they will be, and when, and then sticking to it, always letting family and friends know where, exactly, they will be.

Unbelievably, with so many annual deaths at sea, the most important pieces of advice is to wear a life-jacket and protective head gear… and the obvious: know how to swim!

This is, surprisingly, one of the main causes of these tragedies.