Arona tunes up for the FIMA concerts

BATONS raised and instruments polished, it’s time for the 8th annual FIMA (Festival Internacional de Musica Arona) bringing you a series of concerts in Los Cristianos.

The standard entry fee is five euros, but a couple of events are free. The concerts take place in the 800-seater Auditorio Infanta Leonor, which backs on to the Cultural Centre, at the main crossroads of Los Cristianos.

They start next Friday, 24th February, at 8pm, and this opening night offers the Municipal Band of Arona with CinemArona, a selection of well-known film soundtracks. Entry five euros.

Rest of programme

Saturday, 25th Feb: Arona School of Music and Dance take centre stage with a concert of plectrum guitar music, From 8pm in the Auditorio. Entry free.

Tuesday, 28th Feb: Recital with Sara Cabrera on flute, and Ana Belen Gutierrez on piano. From 8pm in the Auditorio. Entry five euros.

Wednesday, 1st March: Recital with John Kenny (from London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama) on trombone, and Ana Belen Gutierrez on piano. 8Pm, Auditorio. Entry five euros.

Thursday, 2nd March: Recital with Steven Mead (from Bournemouth) & Misa Mead (from Japan) on euphonium, plus Ana Belen Gonzalez on piano. 8Pm, Auditorio. Entry five euros.

Friday, 3rd March: Recital with Samuel Delgado on guitar. 8pm, Auditorio. Entry five euros.

Saturday, 4th March: Closing concert, with a mix of all the artists involved in FIMA. 8Pm, Auditorio. Entry free.

Tickets for the five-euro concerts can be bought in advance at the Auditorio box office, from 9am-2pm, Monday to Friday, or via www.arona.org

All the participants of FIMA will also be holding a series of special courses for young aspiring musicians.