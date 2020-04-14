VIEW WHOLE
ARONA AYUNTAMIENTO HAS DOUBLED THE TEAM OF SOCIAL WORKERS TO ASSIST WITH INCREASE DEMAND FOR SUPPORT

Arona Ayuntamiento has doubled the team of social workers to cope with a significant increase in requests for assistance.

The economic situation caused by COVID-19 has led to nearly twice as many residents of Arona to request assistance for essentials such as food and medication. To help get aid to people who need it the Ayuntainmento has employed 18 new social workers to assist with this.  The new team will not only be there to cope with the increase in applications, but to help speed up the processing of other benefits that do not depend on the city council of Arona, but on the Government of The Canary Islands.

As well as this the municipality has also launched an emergency hostel, created a delivery service to bring food to homes of people who cannot get out and created a perishable food bank.

