Arona aroma leaves the bakers on a high
OFFICERS from the National Police, who smelled something a little stronger than fresh air in Arona, got their teeth into an interesting discovery.
The aroma in Arona emanated from a house in which members of an unauthorised cannabis association were baking cakes and biscuits.
And, having seen a number of people entering and leaving the property, the cops popped in to see what was cooking.
They discovered that the home-owner had a large amount of marijuana, some of which had been reshaped into biscuits and cakes.
But he brushed the incident aside, explaining that it was simply an association of like-minded individuals, promoting the use of the drug.
A good explanation, perhaps, in this enlightened age… but unfortunately for him, the officers considered him to be a dealer, handling illegal substances, and arrested him promptly.
The police confiscated his drugs, leaving the Arona Courts to decide his fate.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=37546