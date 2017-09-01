Arona aroma leaves the bakers on a high

OFFICERS from the National Police, who smelled something a little stronger than fresh air in Arona, got their teeth into an interesting discovery.

The aroma in Arona emanated from a house in which members of an unauthorised cannabis association were baking cakes and biscuits.

And, having seen a number of people entering and leaving the property, the cops popped in to see what was cooking.

They discovered that the home-owner had a large amount of marijuana, some of which had been reshaped into biscuits and cakes.

But he brushed the incident aside, explaining that it was simply an association of like-minded individuals, promoting the use of the drug.

A good explanation, perhaps, in this enlightened age… but unfortunately for him, the officers considered him to be a dealer, handling illegal substances, and arrested him promptly.

The police confiscated his drugs, leaving the Arona Courts to decide his fate.