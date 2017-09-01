VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Arona aroma leaves the bakers on a high

OFFICERS from the National Police, who smelled something a little stronger than fresh air in Arona, got their teeth into an interesting discovery.

The aroma in Arona emanated from a house in which members of an unauthorised cannabis association were baking cakes and biscuits.

And, having seen a number of people entering and leaving the property, the cops popped in to see what was cooking.

They discovered that the home-owner had a large amount of marijuana, some of which had been reshaped into biscuits and cakes.

But he brushed the incident aside, explaining that it was simply an association of like-minded individuals, promoting the use of the drug.

A good explanation, perhaps, in this enlightened age… but unfortunately for him, the officers considered him to be a dealer, handling illegal substances, and arrested him promptly.

The police confiscated his drugs, leaving the Arona Courts to decide his fate.

 

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=37546

Posted by on Sep 1 2017. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites