Armed trio rob bank

THREE armed men robbed a bank in a Costa del Sol town on Monday morning, escaping with around 200,000 euros.

Police confirmed that the break-in took place just after 8am at the Bankinter branch on Ricardo Soriano, in the centre of Marbella.

The trio are believed to have grabbed the cash by making a hole in the manager’s office. Workers say the men were armed, but no one was hurt during the heist.