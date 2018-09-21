Armed trio rob bank
THREE armed men robbed a bank in a Costa del Sol town on Monday morning, escaping with around 200,000 euros.
Police confirmed that the break-in took place just after 8am at the Bankinter branch on Ricardo Soriano, in the centre of Marbella.
The trio are believed to have grabbed the cash by making a hole in the manager’s office. Workers say the men were armed, but no one was hurt during the heist.
Posted by admin on Sep 21 2018.