Anti-jab parents keep kids away from needle

AN anti-vaccination movement has built up a following of several hundred families in the city of Barcelona, according to the latest, local health survey.

It was conducted by local authorities, and, though it is still a fringe movement, the poll shows that around 3,000 (1.5%) Barcelona children have not had their shots.

Yet this has nothing to do with preserving their health.

Instead, families cited religious and ideological motives, and, above all, that they viewed vaccines as unnecessary, or that they presented a risk to their kids.

A further 2% of under-15s are not vaccinated for medical reasons, such as immune deficiency, according to a survey, conducted among 4,000 residents by the Barcelona Public Health Agency.

Local health chief Gemma Tarafa has stressed that 96.5% of children are vaccinated, which ensures immunisation for the entire group.

But it also means that despite individuals being exposed to infectious diseases, there is a large, critical proportion which is immune to the pathogens.

“It’s important to say that the unvaccinated children do not have problems because there is a huge number of children who are immunised,” said Tarafa.

Yet there is no such thing as zero risk: in 2015, an unvaccinated child died of diphtheria in the Catalan town of Olot, despite an international effort to save his life.

An anti-toxin had to be imported, urgently, from Russia and France, because it had not been prescribed in Spain for three decades.

Madrid issued an international call for help, and the Russian ambassador to Spain managed to get the first dose flown in from Moscow.

Tarafa said the Barcelona situation was “good, compared with other European cities”, adding that that the city will support the Barcelona Public Health Agency’s vaccination drive, which includes sending letters to families with

new-borns.

The health chief also announced more outreach work, to explain the benefits of vaccines to families who do not see them as necessary, or recommendable.

The introduction of an immunisation programme in Catalonia has reduced the number of cases in the last 30 years, from 36,740 in 1984 to 1,506 in 2014.