Annual drowning tragedies increase

sm cadaver 11.jpgTHE last 12 months saw 437 deaths by drowning in beaches, rivers or pools in Spain, which was 5.03% more than the previous year.

But throughout Spain, the Canary Islands had the highest record of drownings in 2016, with 71 cases reported. Galicia followed, with 69; then Andalusia, 66; Valencia 47 and the Balearic Islands, 37.

As in previous years, Spanish national males were the predominate victims, 51.7% of the drowning cases recorded at beaches.

The figures, supplied from the National Drowning Report, were prepared by the Spanish Royal Federation of Rescue and Lifeguards.

And 2017 got off to a tragic start in the Canaries because three men were found drowned in the first four days

A man drowned on New Year’s Day at Playa del Ingles, in Gran Canaria, after he and a woman got into distress while swimming.

Sunbathers rescued the woman, who had mild hypothermia, but the man had to be helped out of the sea by a Red Cross lifeguard.

And, after checking that he had suffered a heart attack, the lifeguard performed CPR without success.

Another man, who died on Wednesday while swimming in Tenerife’s Puerto de La Cruz harbour, also had a heart attack and was unable to be resuscitated by Local Police.

A further tragedy the same morning occurred when the body of a fully-dressed, 49-year-old man from Galicia, who lived in Candelaria, was found floating in Santa Cruz docks.

Police divers recovered the body, which showed no signs of violence and had been there a short time. The most likely cause of death was drowning.

 

 

 

 

 

