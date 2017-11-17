Animal-shelter leader who killed thousands

THE former president of a Costa del Sol animal shelter is set to become the first person ever to be jailed for animal cruelty in Spain.

A Malaga judge has ordered Carmen Marin, who previously ran the municipal cat and dog sanctuary in Torremolinos, to be imprisoned before the weekend.

The landmark decision comes three weeks after the Provincial Court upheld her 45-month sentence, in the wake of an appeal.

Marin was last year found guilty of slaughtering thousands of animals, from 2008-2010, despite preaching a zero-sacrifice policy.

The judge released a statement saying that Marin had injected cats and dogs with euthanasia drugs “without any veterinary control or form of sedation, using inadequate methods and lower doses than recommended, causing prolonged agony”.

It proved lucrative because the shelter received cash from the town council each time it took in a new animal.

Although the majority of the sentence is related to forged documents, it will go down as a historic case.

That’s because one year of the punishment relates to animal cruelty, and it is the first time anyone has been jailed for such an offence in Spain.

If Marin fails to present herself to police, a search-and-capture warrant will be issued in her name.

Also, her sentence could even be extended because she and her two daughters remain under investigation by a Torremolinos court for suspected fraud, misappropriation and money-laundering.

It is alleged that the trio used shelter money to fund a lavish lifestyle, including a 104,000-euro shopping trip, plastic surgery, luxury holidays to several countries, high-end cars and expensive meals.