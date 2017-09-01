Animal-abuse farmer could just receive fine

CHARGES of animal-abuse have been brought against an Almerian man, who was discovered to be keeping seven dangerous dogs in atrocious conditions at his Sorbas farm.

Guardia Civil officers, who raided the premises after being tipped off by suspicious locals, found seven dogs of dangerous breeds requiring special permits.

All the animals were in obvious, physical stress, unable to stand, badly malnourished and dehydrated.

One Rottweiler with untreatable gangrene was later put down by a vet, and a Bullmastiff had a serious wound in its neck from being tied so tightly to a chain.

Another cross-mastiff was on the verge of starvation and needed urgent medical attention. Just four of the dogs were microchipped, while the other three had no vaccinations.

The farm owner could not provide the proper paperwork or permits, and the animals were kept behind fencing and separated from one another.

The owner said it was to prevent them from fighting, but police saw that they could hardly move, let alone fight.

Sanitary conditions were extremely poor, and each dog was tied to a different part of the square enclosure.

Within the perimeter, there was untreated faeces, pools of urine, scraps of hair, empty paint cans, and bones, possibly from other dogs which had perished there.

The owner has been reported to Almeria’s criminal court. But it is extremely unlikely that he will face a prison sentence. That’s because fines for animal abuse in Spain can be as little as a few hundred euros.