Andy’s more than handy

ANDY continued his early-season form for Pas O Nadas ‘A’ when he hit a 180 and had a 113 check out, as he helped his team to an excellent 7-1 win when they visited newly-promoted Legends. Sandys, who also earned promotion last year, welcomed The Pub’s experienced boys, and, with Grizzly helping himself to a 180 among other things, the visitors helped themselves to a 6-2 victory.

There was a one-sided affair at the Palms Pool Bar, where the home team were under orders to make sure they lost. And Loch-In ‘A’ showed no mercy, recording an 8-0 shut-out to take them to second in the league, at this early stage.

Suters 20.30 Crew kept top spot with a draw against Gaffers. They won the trebles, and Joe, with a maximum, led from the front, despite some great arrows from Tomo and Steve, who checked-out on 120 and 115 respectively.

Picasso’s were put to the sword by visitors Ourplace Playboys, who raised their game to take a 7-1 scoreline home with them.

After recent bad news, Phoenix Bar were back to their best, putting six past newcomers Marilyns ‘A’, who played well, consistently, to gain their two points.

Waterfall, who are enjoying some decent results in Division 2, picked up five, valuable points when they travelled to Naughty Nautas, who lost in the trebles but still ended with three points.

Special mention to Waterfall’s Joyce, who played left-handed because of an accident, and Eammon, who made his league debut.

Emerald Lounge hosted Ourplace Breakaways and proved too strong. They won 5-3, and appear to be enjoying life in Division 2. Emerald Lounge ‘B’ fared even better when they went to Nutty Nautas, and recorded a fine 6-2 win.

Scruffy Lads climbed to the top by securing a 6-2 win at Ourplace Playgirls, with Jamie hitting a 99 finish.

There are no games this week, so let’s get all the catch-up matches played.

