Ancient tomb vandalised by a Harry Potter symbol

A MEGALITHIC tomb in Vigo, Galicia, which is 4,000 years old, has been vandalised with the “Deathly Hallows” symbol from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

The symbol, which represents the “Resurrection Stone,” the “Cloak of Invisibility,” and the “Elder Wand”, was spray-painted on to the ancient monument, along with the word “Always”.

The ancient monument, considered one of the top tourist attractions in the town of Vigo, is a renowned example of megalithic stone building from the Spanish occupation by the Moors.

The tomb, said to be on private property, is managed by local officials. And authorities are on the hunt for the culprits, who could face a fine of up to 150,000 euros.