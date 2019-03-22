Ambitious Alcorcón stumped by Tenerife

AD Alcorcón 1 CD Tenerife 1

TENERIFE didn’t really deserve this point, as Alcorcón failed to win for the third consecutive game, yet they played with more faith than their opponents.

The home side, led by a brilliant Jaime Gavilán, one of six players to retain his place after mass changes by the coach, went ahead before half-an-hour had gone, thanks to their fifth penalty this season, converted by defender Esteban Burgos.

But in the final 15 minutes, Tenerife, innocuous for most of the match, equalised through Nano Mesa. It was a good point for them and a bitter pill for the home side to swallow, as they slipped away from the play-off places.

Following their defeat against Majadahonda last Sunday, five new Alcorcón players were drafted in, but Jaime Gavilán took the bull by the horns from the off.

He stormed down the left-hand side of the pitch, and put over a lovely cross, which was met by Juan Muñoz in front of goal.

And had it not been for a great save by the outstretched hand of keeper Dani Hernández, Tenerife would have found themselves behind within the first 30 seconds.

The visitors responded, but with two timid approaches: a distant shot from Racic and a header from Malbasic, which didn’t really trouble keeper Lizoain.

After 27 minutes Gavilán was off again, this time shooting from 20 yards and wrong-footing Tenerife defender Alberto, who slipped and handled the ball inside the area.

Unfortunate, but, as they say, rules is rules, and the referee had no option but to award the home team a penalty.

Burgos, now the regular penalty-taker for Alcorcón, made it look easy, sending Dani the wrong way to put the home team ahead after 30 minutes.

By now, Valencian midfielder Gavilán was running the show for the home side and was put through again, this time crossing another great ball to Sangalli, who forced Dani into another excellent save. In fact, if it were not for the Tenerife keeper, it could quite easily have been 3-0 at half-time.

Although nothing changed in the second half, the Alcorcón No.22 was established as their key player, leading the home team again and again, as they attacked their opponents.

Alcorcón remained strong and Tenerife coach Oltra’s men barely disturbed Lizoain’s area. The visitors were flat and lacking ideas, but they were still in the game, thanks to Dani. The keeper saved a good shot from Borja Galán, before making another magnificent stop from a Juan Muñoz effort.

But although they continued to dominate, Alcorcón failed to close off the game with an elusive second goal.

With 15 minutes left, they tried to shut up shop by bringing on the fresh legs of Eddy Silvestre, who replaced man-of-the-match Gavilan, who received a standing ovation as he left the Santo Domingo pitch.

Yet somehow, Tenerife reacted and found a breakthrough. After a long looping cross, Jorge Saenz headed the ball across the area in to the danger zone, where Nano, unmarked in front of goal, nodded it into an empty net with ease for only his second goal this season.

The Tenerife striker has been unfortunate this season in front of goal, and his first strike since September, together with his celebration, showed just how much it meant.

The visitors, completely against the run of play, now found themselves level after 77 minutes.

Alcorcón seemed baffled by the equaliser and went for the game with more heart than head, enabling Tenerife to enjoy their best period with a hard shot from Naranjo.

Malbasic then ventured alone on a run of almost 50 metres, straight through their defence.

At the final whistle, Tenerife must have been the happier team, nicking a point from a side whose play-off aspirations are slipping away.

But Tenerife remain firmly in 16th position in the table, but still just six points above the relegation zone.

Their next match (tonight, Friday) sees the visit to the Heliodoro of league leaders Osasuna, who have won nine and drawn one of their last 10 matches, and whose last defeat came against a certain other Canarian-based team, who play in yellow!

Let’s hope Tenerife can repeat that result, because this match could go a long way to deciding their league future.

But they know they will have to perform much, much better.