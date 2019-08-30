Our new Ambassador makes an instant mark

HUGH Elliott, a member of the UK’s Diplomatic Service since 1989, has succeeded Simon Manley as Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain, and non-resident Ambassador to Andorra.

He is now installed in his new role, having previously been Director of Communications in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

On arrival, Mr Elliott said: “With a wealth of cultural, commercial, and people-to-people links, the relationship between the UK and Spain is like no other, and I am proud and honoured to represent my Queen and country here in Spain.”

This strong connection with Spain has been an important part of his life for decades, and he added: “I met my wife, Toñi, while working as an English teacher at the University of Salamanca.

“Spain was my first diplomatic posting in the 1990s, and my two children were born in Madrid… and I can understand why so many UK nationals have chosen to make Spain their home.”

The new Ambassador added: “We are approaching an important milestone as the UK prepares to leave the European Union, on 31st October”.

His message, one of reassurance to UK nationals living in Spain, pledges: “We’ve given EU citizens living in the UK the legal certainty of their right to live and remain in the United Kingdom. And I’m pleased that the Spanish Government has put in place, through the Royal Decree, the same guarantees for British citizens in Spain.”

Mr Elliott, who acknowledged that people had questions and concerns, undertook that he and his team would be working hard to answer them. He also urged people to sign up to the Living in Guide (gov.uk/living-in-spain), in which they will find the latest, accurate information on Brexit.

Two key actions that UK nationals should do now is to ensure they are correctly registered as a resident, and registered for healthcare as a resident.

He can be followed on Twitter @HughElliottUK while his

a video message to UK nationals can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/BritsInSpain/videos/1100205536841750/