Amazon strikers attacked
ARRESTS have been made by police during this week’s three-day walk-out, by online retailer Amazon’s Madrid staff.
They have been striking over working conditions and pay, but onlookers witnessed tensions escalate, after police in riot gear charged the strikers because they were blocking traffic.
The cops insist that the protests were “peaceful”,
but one “spectator”, Alberto Rodriguez, documented the scenes, with a video of police in riot gear, detaining and leading away an alleged worker.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=42505
Posted by admin on Jul 20 2018. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.