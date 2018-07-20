Amazon strikers attacked

ARRESTS have been made by police during this week’s three-day walk-out, by online retailer Amazon’s Madrid staff.

They have been striking over working conditions and pay, but onlookers witnessed tensions escalate, after police in riot gear charged the strikers because they were blocking traffic.

The cops insist that the protests were “peaceful”,

but one “spectator”, Alberto Rodriguez, documented the scenes, with a video of police in riot gear, detaining and leading away an alleged worker.