Amanda’s bar fundraiser

Live Arico news

JOIN us tomorrow (Saturday) at Amanda’s Bar in Torviscas, from 2pm, as we raise funds to finance the vet care of our animals.

Following on from last week’s feature, “Where does your money go?”, we can tell you that, last year, we spent over 36,000 euros on vet care. We never give up hope, and that ethos comes at a heavy price. So, please, come down this weekend and give us a lift, as Derrick Lynes introduces you to some of the island’s top entertainers.

We also have some lovely plants /seedlings/ garden ornaments on sale, a raffle/tombola, booze bottle lottery, gift stall, Avon stall, AbFab fashion-jewellery stall and a great fashion rail with lots of high-fashion brands, and new labelled clothes. A fabulous afternoon’s entertainment is to be had; see you there.

Showstoppers 2017

Yes, it’s almost that time again. Those uber-talented students of the Gillian Banks Theatre School in South Yorkshire are back to entertain you, with a show that’s bigger and better than ever before. Can this be possible? Well, you will have to come and see on Monday, 30th October at the Auditorium in Los Cristianos from 7pm – save the date.

Tickets are already on sale from all three Live Arico charity shops, or from the Cultural Centre reception. You can also book online at www.arona.org or call Sue on 629 388102. The proceeds will benefit not only Live Arico, but also Helping Hands and Amigos de Gillian Banks (Day Centre Guaidyl). Don’t miss it!

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 11am. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you will, too. Send a Whatsapp to Eugenio on 633 717480 and he will meet you there. Happy trails!

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at any of our three shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open every day (10-4pm), and now Sundays!

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open daily (10-4pm)

Golf del Sur – Golf Park, just before the lottery kiosk. Open Monday-Friday (10-6pm), Saturday (10-3pm), Sunday (10.30-3pm)

DON’T THROW THINGS AWAY! Call Steve on 634 819410; we can sell them to help the dogs.

