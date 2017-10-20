Almond trees doomed

AN estimated one million almond trees have been infected with a deadly disease in Mallorca, and more than 150,000 have died there in the past decade from the Xylella fastidiosa bacterium.

A “conservative projection” from scientist Eduardo Moralejo is that up to 950,000 trees are now infected with the pathogen. And farmers believe him!

Moralejo was a lone voice when he first sounded the alarm over the disease back in 2010. Yet its threat, posed to the island’s agricultural sector. is now common knowledge.

But while farmers rejoiced at the EU’s decision not to cull their countless olive trees to stop the disease spreading, the situation for almond-growers is far more precarious.

In his latest report, Moralejo again goes against the grain. He claims the disease has been present on Mallorca for two decades, and was not brought over from Italy in 2010, as was first thought.

He presented evidence, based on Mallorca, to the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies (IMEDIA), that this strain actually came directly from California.

Right now, the disease has been identified officially in 126 almond trees, with 50% of the samples taken. But Moralejo believes that at least 70% per cent of trees are infected, which translates to a one-million-plus figure.

Most alarmingly, perhaps is his warning that the virus could experience a genetic mutation, which would enable it to transmit easily between almond and olive, vine and fig trees.

This, he said, would be a “qualitative leap in the spread of the epidemic across the Balearic Islands”.