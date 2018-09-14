Alex and Lana

Accion del Sol news

WE have more than 200 dogs at the refuge, looking and patiently waiting for a new, loving home.

The love from dogs is unconditional, until the day they die. They are very therapeutic in helping us during times of sadness or joy; real partners for life.

The daily cruelty cases that we see are heart-rending, when dogs arrive in terrible conditions. But, with veterinary care and our dedicated team of staff, after the legal, 21-day waiting period, the dogs soon forget their horrendous pasts, and still trust us humans to love and care for them.

One such dog is Alex, who arrived at the refuge five years ago with a terrible skin problem caused by fleas. So many people passed him by, because he looked terrible, but Lana Bellamy fell in love with him instantly, and they have had five very happy years together.

Please do come and visit us if you are interested in adopting a dog. We do not charge, but donations are very welcome towards the vast running costs of the refuge.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol