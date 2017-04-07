Alarming finale for thieving trio

THREE men, suspected of robbing an Arico restaurant after forcing the front-door lock, were arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The men, aged 36, 23 and 21, also disabled the property’s security cameras, but they forgot about the alarm system, which

alerted the restaurant owners.

After triggering it, the trio fled immediately, but Guardia Civil officers discovered them hiding along the nearby coast, with a cash register holding 316 euros, and a sound system.

The getaway vehicle the thieves intended to use, which was parked outside the restaurant, had been stolen from Güímar the same day.