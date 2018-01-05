Airport’s smart passport booths

TENERIFE South airport is using a new passport-control system, beamed at people travelling from the European community.

It is called an ABC (automatic border control) and consists of booths, in which the passengers place passports/ID cards on to a screen.

Then, by using the information on each documentation, comparisons are made with fingerprints and facial recognition within seconds.

So far, there are 12 booths, distributed across both floors at the arrivals’ terminal.

They are monitored by the National Police, who are ready and waiting with their own devices, which spot defects on documents instantly; for example, if the travel documents are out of date, or if they have been tampered with.

The technology also enables the police to be aware of any outstanding International Arrest Warrants.

Minors and older travellers, along with reduced-mobility people, are excluded from using the booths.

Instead, several security staff are in charge of filtering the flow of passengers arriving at the airport.

Tenerife South is expecting more booths, while those with similar characteristics have been implemented in airports across Spain. And Gran Canaria Airport will also have access to this technology… with more modern versions!