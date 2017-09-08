Airport strikes off … for now!

THE first two days of planned strikes at all 46 Aena airports, including Tenerife South and North, which were set to start on 15th September, have been postponed.

The decision comes at the request of the Spanish Government, to allow more “breathing space” for union talks with the management company –

The main CC OO, UGT and USO unions announced that industrial action would not begin on the original

date, next Saturday.

The “breathing space” was agreed after a meeting with Ministry of Public Works representatives Aena and Enaire.

Francisco Casado of the CC OO union, said: “After the meeting, the assessment we have made is favourable and, therefore, we have agreed to give them more time.”

More talks were scheduled for yesterday (Thursday). And, because the unions must inform the Ministry of Employment 10 days before any strike action, the 15th and 17th September stoppages have been called off.

The announcement was applauded by Development Minister Íñigo de la Serna, who thanked the unions for the gesture.

Union representatives in the Aena group have been threatening 25 days of 24-hour strikes since May, if their repeated demands on a salary overhaul, and calls for an employment plan, were not answered before mid-August.

And of the unions’ specific demands, De la Serna said that the proposal for an increase in the workforce that goes beyond the replacement rate “still requires some debate”.