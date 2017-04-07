Airline baggage will cost even more now

AER Lingus has defended another increase in the cost of checking-in bags when travelling to and from several European destinations.

It will now cost customers an extra 10 euros per bag on flights to and from Spain, Italy and Greece. And it comes just four months after the Irish airline imposed exactly same price hike.

That means, it will cost 35 euros per bag each way. And a family of four travelling to and from Spain with Aer Lingus will have to spend an extra 280 euros just for their suitcases, compared with 120 euros last year.

An Aer Lingus spokeswoman said the cost of checked baggage was now determined by the distance travelled, under three categories: Near, Mid and Far.

“New baggage fees have been introduced for bookings made from 28th March,” she said. “While guests travelling to mid and far destinations incur higher baggage fees, guests travelling to near destinations, are, in fact, paying 40% less compared with baggage fees at the same time last year.”

Over 30 destinations qualify as “near”, including all UK destinations, Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

“Guests travelling on these routes total nearly six million annually, and they make up over 58% of our short-haul guests total, added the spokeswoman.

“These ‘near’ guests will pay just 15 euros for a 15kg bag. Guests travelling on ‘mid’ routes to the likes of Alicante, Lisbon, Rome etc. will be charged a higher fee, or 35 euros for a 15kg bag. “Equally, those travelling further afield to ‘far’ destinations such as Corfu, Pula, Lanzarote, will pay 50 euros for 15kg.”