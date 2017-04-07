Airbnb scam tricking many holiday-makers

SPANISH police are warning people of a holiday rental scam, which uses popular website Airbnb to reel them in.

The scam alert comes via a couple, who say they were tricked into believing they were renting an apartment through the credible site, when, actually, they were being swindled out 2,000 euros and more.

This is a highly intelligent operation, with some tricksters hijacking the identities of existing Airbnb hosts in a bid to deceive guests.

Investigators are calling for prudence from users booking online, particularly in the coming week, leading up to Easter (Semana Santa).

As well as using Airbnb, the con artists are flooding popular rental websites with beautiful photos of apartments at extremely competitive prices.

Prospects are lured in by the apparent credibility of the deals available on the websites. And, at this point, the fraudsters use false emails to trick the cash out of unsuspecting victims.

Police have tracked many of the criminals involved to countries in Eastern Europe and Africa. But some have learnt to cover their tracks, using servers which allow them to delete all evidence quickly.

Spanish authorities are encouraging people to check and double check every interaction when booking rental properties this year.

Their advice? Talk directly to the advertiser, rather than relying on email or WhatsApp. Credible owners will never ask you for copies of passports or driving licences.

And Airbnb will never ask you to make payments outside of the website, through the likes of Western Union or Moneygram.