Airbnb risks huge fines as Tourist Law kicks in

RENTAL accommodation websites such as Airbnb are still displaying more than 45,000 adverts for unlicensed flats, it has been revealed.

It comes on the week the government of the Balearic Islands gave the online rental platforms a 15-day ultimatum to comply with its new Tourist Law.

Companies such as Homeaway and Airbnb had a fortnight to ensure there were no unlicensed properties advertised on their websites.

Should they ignore the warnings, the penalties will be stiff: firms still advertising unlicensed apartments face a maximum 400,000-euro fine. And owners face a maximum fine of 40,000 euros, with a one-year ban on new licences also being issued.

An Airbnb spokesperson told the Olive Press: “Airbnb helps to create sustainable tourism that benefits locals and communities.

“The new legislation of the Balearic Islands is confusing and doesn’t differentiate between local families who share their homes and professional operations.

“We have worked with more than 300 governments from all over the world, and we continue encouraging local legislators to follow the example of other big cities, which have implemented simple, clear laws for home-sharing.”

A cap of 623,624 tourist beds has been placed on the entire Balearic Islands, with the government looking to trim that figure by 120,000.

Holiday-makers visiting the Balearics could see the cost of their breaks increase following the new rules, with tourists being forced to book into hotels, which will, obviously, be an extra drain on their holiday spending.