Airbnb accused of flouting rental law

GLOBAL lettings company Airbnb faces a whopping fine in Spain for ignoring the law and advertising “illegal” rentals.

The Balearic Islands’ Government has threatened the firm with a 300,000-euro fine for offering properties which do not have a holiday-rental licence.

The measure was introduced last August, and Airbnb was given 15 days to avoid the penalty by answering the charge.

Tourism officials on the islands view the company’s disregard of the law as “very serious” and say it has been warned, repeatedly, that what it was doing had been deemed illegal.

The fine includes sanctions for advertising 20 homes in Mallorca without the legal requirements.

Earlier this week, Airbnb said it hadn’t received any official notification from the Islands’ Government, and added that local families who rent their homes out could lose a total of 100m euros in income because of the revised, tourist-rental laws.

The company estimates that the Airbnb community generated more than 500m euros towards the Balearic Islands’ economy last year.

It also wants to continue working with the government there to develop a “progressive, home-sharing regulation”.