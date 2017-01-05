Aerosmith ticket scrum a real pain in the BOT

By Colin Kirby

EARLY-BIRD fans of Aero smith hit the official ticket site at 9am on 30th December, hoping for a place in the Heliodoro Stadium, Santa Cruz, on 8th July for the mega group’s last-ever concert.

But many were left disappointed as the www.entrees.es site crashed several times under the weight of demand, led by organised, bulk-buying ticket touts, armed with the notorious BOT software.

Tenerife has pulled off a real coup by getting the final farewell of the US rockers’ Aero Verderci Baby tour.

“The bad boys from Boston”, who have been rocking since 1970, are now hanging up their guitars.

When rumours first surfaced of a Canarian concert, Gran Canaria semed to have the edge, with its bigger football stadium.

But, thanks to backing by Caja Canarias bank, a two-million-euro guarantee swung the deal to CD Tenerife’s Santa Cruz stadium, where 32,000 fans will enjoy the historic goodbye.

Within hours of the official ticket site opening, others sprouted on the internet, selling tickets with mark-ups of up to 25 %, on the evidence of previous big events.

Package deals, including accommodation, are likely to follow between now and the big night. But the scramble has brought into focus a long-running curse to music and sport fans.

The BOT software can be bought online for just a few hundred euros, and, once pre-loaded with names, addresses, and credit-card details from dubious sources, they can be set in motion to bombard a website.

It enables them to snap up thousands of tickets in quick time, before pumping them out on new websites.

Calls for better legal protection have grown louder during the last year, but the ever-changing, technical possibilities makes for easy profits via lucrative markets.

British rockers Iron Maiden are among several artists looking into ways of combating the threat to their loyal fans. One idea is to do away with paper tickets and get fans to back up their entry details on the night with an ID and credit card.

But for those lucky fans who have already nailed their tickets, history awaits with a 10pm treat … they Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing.