Adorable black kittens

Cats Welfare news

LOOK beyond the coat, and black cats have all the charm and charisma of their more-colourful cousins. Not to mention their sleek, glossy, dark coats which complement their bright, shining eyes.

They are stunning, regal-looking animals; each one an individual. Black cats are just as wonderful as any other, with exactly the same needs – love and care, in a home of their own.

Then why is it so hard for us to find homes for them? I don’t know, but, to encourage adoption, all black kittens are provided with kitten injections, microchip and neutering, free of charge.

If you enjoy the company of cats, whatever their colour, one thing is certain; those who have looked beyond the coat, and adopted a black cat or kitten, consider themselves extremely lucky indeed.

Cat of the week

Think a tiny kitten is cute, but too much work? Well, Dexter is one of our older, black kittens. He’s only 12 months old, so is still a young man. He has always been in a family home and likes a spot of fresh air, but he loves a cuddle, too. He’s had his kitten injections, and has been neutered and microchipped; perfect for people with busy lives.

Do you have space on your sofa for him? Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring or WhatsApp Maria on 646629129, seven days a week. All cats and kittens go on trial so you can be sure you have made the right decision.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

These can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.