Please adopt me!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous, four-month-old puppy was found abandoned in a cave, along with her sisters and brothers, but there was no sign of their mum.

She is really nice natured, and will only grow a little more. She deserves a loving home, as do the other 200 dogs at the refuge. So please come and visit us, if you are interested in adopting a dog.

Wool needed

Now the winter is approaching, we are looking for any spare wool that you could donate to us. Mary Irvine very kindly knits little jackets for the dogs that fly to Germany, to keep them warm during the flight.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol