Adopt a second kitten!

Cats Welfare news

KITTENS have even more fun when they have a playmate! They are fine on their own, of course, because they have their owners to keep them occupied and content, but two little bundles of mischief amuse themselves, and form close and special bonds with each other.

If you adopt a second kitten, we will pay for it to be neutered, as well as its first kitten injection. This also applies to all black kittens, not just the second.

We have lots of adorable kittens available, all waiting to be adopted so that they can start their new lives in special, new homes! Would you like to give a furry friend the love and safety it deserves?

We also have several adult cats who would love to be snuggled up on someone’s sofa today. There are males and females, ranging from 18 months to seven years. All are leukaemia negative, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you are interested, please contact us via Facebook or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, or Sharon (English) on 6625 24006.We are sure there is a purrfect one for you! All cats are adopted with a week’s trial in your home, to make sure you’ve made the right decision.

Fostering

We are looking for volunteers to help, in their own homes, with bottle-feeding kittens! Every day, messages reach us of small kittens being found, and we need more foster carers who are willing to help very small kittens with their start in this world. We will supply all the milk – and support! If you are interested, please send us a message for further details.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

They can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.