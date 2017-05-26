Adeje supports the LGBIT campaign

IN the run-up to celebrating Pride Day for the LGBIT (Lesbian Gay Bisexual Intersexual and Transgendered) community, Adeje is taking part in a series of visibility activities.

These serve to emphasise the struggle for equal rights and freedoms for this collective.

The Algarabía Association drew up a programme of events throughout May and June in defence of equality and non-discrimination against people, because of their sexual orientation, or gender identity.

Carmen Lucia Rodríguez del Toro, Adeje’s Politics of Equality Councillor, said: “Adeje is taking part in the visibility campaign, in defence of the rights of the LGBIT community.

“ We acknowledge that the defence of liberty must be led by public institutions, who have a duty to promote equality and respect between their citizens. And, for that reason, it is important to develop training and awareness-raising programmes, all contributing to the construction of a more balanced, egalitarian society.”

Orgullo/Pride 2017 is celebrated from now until 28th June with over 50 different events throughout Tenerife, including five in Adeje.

The programme has been organised by the Algarabía association, with the backing of Adeje Council, nine other boroughs and the Cabildo, as well as businesses and other island institutions, under the slogan “Human rights make a difference”.

In the South of Tenerife a Rainbow Parade left Granadilla at 11am, passing through San Miguel, Arona, Adeje, Guía de Isora and finishing in Santiago del Teide. During the run through Adeje, there was a stop at the Plaza Pedro Zerolo, with a reading of a manifesto on the right to visibility of the LGBIT community.

And there was a workshop for secondary school students (one year bachillerado, IES Adeje), another workshop for older LGBIT persons and an adult film “Can(be) Gay”.

The following day, in the FIT (Factory for Tourism Innovation), legendary singer Gloria Gaynor held a conference for Press and fans, and later that morning, there was a public, round-table discussion on LGBIT international, with guest participants from various parts of the world.

Shops and establishments in the South will continue to host campaign events until 28th June.

And three days earlier, there will be a friendly women’s football match against LGBIT-phobia in Adeje’s municipal grounds, featuring top Tenerife side UD Granadilla Egatesa and Costa Adeje.