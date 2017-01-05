Adeje shooting range denounced by group

ARONA Court has accepted a petition filed by the Friends in Defence of Ajabo Association against Adeje Municipal Shooting range.

It denounces Adeje Council, the Guardia Civil, the Employment Trade Industry, and the Cabildo’s water board, claiming that all four have acted against the law.

The denuncia says the Weapons Regulations establishes that shooting ranges must be installed in urban areas fit for this purpose.

And in the case of the shooting range, it is located in rustic land and does not hold an opening licence.

The petition also cites that the shooting range should have had permission from the adjacent land-owners, and that the lead shells are polluting the natural area.

Last November, villa owners on the luxurious Abama resort added their collective voice to environmental complaints against the clay-pigeon shooting range.

They have pressed for the range to be closed, but, despite raising their objections to Adeje Town Hall, the Council was not prepared to comment.