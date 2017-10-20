Adeje Brits will still be Adejeros

TIM Hemmings, deputy head of Mission to the British Embassy in Madrid, reassured a packed meeting of British nationals, resident in Adeje and other parts of South Tenerife, that those present were not about to be “kicked out of Spain”.

And, in line with recent and on-going conversations he and his team were having with government representatives, in the UK and Spain, the rights of British residents in Spain, and other parts of the EU, continued to be one of the top priorities in the Brexit negotiations.

Mr Hemmings was paying a well-publicised visit to Adeje, along with Charmaine Arbouin, the Consul for Southern Spain and the Canary Islands, as well as Helen Keating, vice-consul in Tenerife.

Prior to the public meeting.

The delegation were welcomed officially to the borough by Carmen Rosa González Cabrera, Adeje Councillor for the Presidency and Deputy Mayor

She told them: “Adeje is a borough where over 120 different nationalities live together, side by side, in harmony and with no problems.”

And she said there was no reason why that would not continue. The Councillor also stressed the importance of being on the “padrón”, the residents’ register, “and making sure you renew your existence on the padrón when you are required to”.

Over 80 British nationals, resident here in South Tenerife, attended the public part of Mr Hemming’s visit, when he spoke to assure people that the rights of British people who had chosen to live abroad was, genuinely, the UK Government’s Nº1 priority.

He outlined the current, relevant negotiations, stressing how many areas of agreement there were now between the British Government and the EU team, before opening the floor to questions.

People were concerned about a range of issues, from taxation rights to pensions, passports and the possibility of dual nationality, currently not possible, and the likelihood of needing visas to travel to and from Spain in the future.

Needless to say, all delegation members dealt effectively with all the questions asked.

Following the meeting, those who had attended said they certainly felt their principal questions had been answered. They were also grateful for a chance to meet the Embassy representative.

For his part, Mr Hemmings stressed the importance of keeping the Consul and the Embassy up to date with the public’s concerns about the negotiations.

He assured them that, given the large number of Britons living in Spain, the UK Government does pay particular attention to the views coming from this country.