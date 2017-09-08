VIEW WHOLE
Ace cops drive a fair way to win!

A MAN who jumped a police check-point on Wednesday, ended up being arrested on Las Americas golf course, after leading the cops a merry dance around the fairways.

The incident happened at 8am, and, after damaging the course in his Daewoo during the chase, the 28-year-old Argentine was finally intercepted.

The driver, who failed a breath-test, also had a fake driving licence and has been charged with drunk-driving, other road-safety offences, civil disobedience and falsifying an official document.

