Ace cops drive a fair way to win!
A MAN who jumped a police check-point on Wednesday, ended up being arrested on Las Americas golf course, after leading the cops a merry dance around the fairways.
The incident happened at 8am, and, after damaging the course in his Daewoo during the chase, the 28-year-old Argentine was finally intercepted.
The driver, who failed a breath-test, also had a fake driving licence and has been charged with drunk-driving, other road-safety offences, civil disobedience and falsifying an official document.
