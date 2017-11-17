Accion del Sol news

WE would like to ask our friends and supporters to help us out in the run-up to Christmas.

We have 222 dogs, one small pony and a donkey at the refuge, and, with your help, would like to give everyone of them a Christmas present, to make them feel special and loved.

We are asking you to donate treats, toys, dental sticks or tins of dog food for our Christmas campaign. Donations can be taken to the refuge during opening hours. Please include your name, so we know who kindly donated the items.

Your support would be greatly appreciated by us, and definitely by the many dogs in our care, especially those who have spent most of their lives at the refuge, through no fault of their own.

We will be giving the dogs their presents on 6th December, and those who donate to the refuge are invited to attend, to see Father Christmas presenting every dog with a well-deserved present.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol