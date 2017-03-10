Absolutely bag-u-lous!

By Carl Pattison

Tell me you don’t need a new one, that you have enough and can’t imagine finding one you just love. Handbags that is; that certain item all women want, and need to have just one more of on their arms.

Handbags for women are more than just something to carry around your “stuff”. They are your comfort blanket and your must-have item to complement your outfit.

So what is that certain thing that buying a new bag gives a woman? It’s like children in sweet shops; they can’t decide which ones to choose, and want all of them.

Many women would rather buy a new bag than an outfit. You can always jazz up an old outfit with a stylish new handbag. Even if they look expensive but aren’t, bags will make you feel a million dollars.

Splash the cash on a designer one, and you’ll feel as though you’re the centre of attention.

So if you’ve been tempted by one recently, forget the price tag if you can. Nothing can make your day more than being the owner of a new “arm friend”. A new bag is always a pick-me-up, even if it’s not the most expensive one.

This season’s must-haves are animal print and geometric patterns.The new black bag is metallic, and don’t forget that it must scream opulance, even if it didn’t cost a small fortune.