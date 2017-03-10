Abracadabra!

By Carl from Robot

UNFORTUNATELY, they don’t exist in the hairdressing world, but, if they did, they would make our jobs so much easier. Magic wands are figments of the imagination, but some hair clients believe we have one tucked away at the back of the salon.

We can only work with what is provided, which includes hair condition and texture, and your ability to look after your style at home.

In the salon, we work with all sorts of images, from magazines to internet sites. This is just to give you, or us, a guide as to what the results of your cut/colour will be.

It’s always better, when changing someone’s hair, to give an image of the predicted outcome. There’s nothing worse than pulling off the towel, and both the person, and the stylist, are in shock.

If your consultation is done properly, and all is explained correctly before work starts, there should be no nasty surprises. Make sure you have your turn to tell your stlylist how you feel before, and after, your hair has been done.

It’s all about communucation between you and your hairdresser. If there’s any doubt about what is going to happen, ask well before the scissors have been picked up.

So, until hair wands do exist, it’s all in your hands, and those of your stylist. Be realistic in your choices, and listen to your hairdresser. He or she should be your hair’s best friend.