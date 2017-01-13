Aaron helps himself

Basketball

POWERFUL opening quarters were the key to a 79-74 win for Iberostar Tenerife on Sunday, despite a strong comeback in the final two stages by Barcelona provincial hosts Manresa.

Tenerife won the first two sections 27-19 and 24-14, which left Manresa too much to do. It was a pleasing win, especially as recent American signing Taqwa Pinero had a fever and wasn’t able to play.

The squad pulled together well and had the outstanding player in Marius Grigonis, who racked up 14 points.

Aaron Doornekamp, also on top form with 15 points, was shaded by his team-mate’s all-round contribution.

But Canadian Doornekamp continued his hot form with a 23-point haul as Tenerife continued their march through the European League qualifying Group D.

Ostend had inflicted a rare defeat on Tenerife on their own court. But this time, in La Laguna, Tenerife won 64-57 with Aaron Doornekamp leading the charge.

A 26-12 opening quarter gave the home side a solid start, which was too much for Ostend to overcome.

On Sunday, Tenerife stage one of their biggest home games of the season as Barcelona come to town for a 5.30pm start in the league.