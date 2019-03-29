THE Los Cristianos Carnival is well under way, and, over the last week, we have seen some spectacular performances and outfits to fit this year’s theme of “The Jungle”.

On the main stage, during this week, we have seen the Carnival queen competitions for the infants and for the veterans, competing against each other to win that crown!

As we go to print the Carnival Queen will be announced tonight (Thursday). Which of the lucky ladies will it be?

This weekend brings the finale of all the carnivals in Tenerife, again with the main stage in the centre of town, attracting lots of people to join in the celebrations.

Saturday is the day for the children, with various activities going on around the area.

And on Sunday it’s the colourful street parade, which can be seen from Paloma Beach, all the way up to the Cultural Centre.

Monday night brings us the finale, Burial of the Sardine, where a large, homemade fish is paraded through the streets.

All of this is accompanied with live music and the fair.

FRIDAY (29th Mar)

5pm: Dance of the Veteran Carnival Queen, on Cultural Centre Patio

9pm: Drag Queen Carnival Gala, on Carnival Stage: Great dance, entertained by the Wamampy orchestra, on Carnival Stage

Midnight: Entertainment by several local DJs, at Fisherman’s Square, outside Cultural Centre

SATURDAY (30th Mar)

Day Carnival, with two stages:

Midday: Family Stage, with diverse performances and Carnival workshops, at Plaza de La Pescadora,

Midday: National and international artists, on Carnival Stage

5pm: Carnival Costume Contest, at Plaza de la Pescadora

8pm: VI Carnavalera Playera Route, in homage to the Carnival’s great songs, from the Pescadora Square, promenade, Plaza de la Alpispa, Valle Menéndez street, Juan Reverón Sierra street, Amalia Alayón Street, to the Pescadora square

10pm: Great dance, entertained by the orchestras Deliciosa and The Reggaton Band, on Carnival Stage

11pm: Entertained by local DJs, at Fisherman’s Square and Valle Menéndez

SUNDAY (31st Mar)

11am: Exhibition of Classic and Antique Cars, by Carnival Stage

Midday: Carnival Mascot Contest, on Carnival Stage

4pm: Los Cristianos Carnival Parade, from the Paloma Beach apartments to the Cultural Centre

Later: Great dance, entertained by the orchestras Harmony Show and Tropin, on Carnival Stage

MONDAY (1st April)

9pm: Burial of the Sardine, from Fisherman’s Square to Los Cristianos Beach

Finale: DJ zone, enlivened by local DJs at Fisherman’s Square