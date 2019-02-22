A GANG of drug-traffickers, based in Tenerife, have been dismantled, thanks to the combined forces of the Guardia Civil, the National Police, Customs officers and the Spanish Tax Agency.

The organisation had been operating successfully on the island for some time… until some members were arrested, along with 13 kilos of cocaine and a form of cutting agent, as well as the Ecstasy drug and 48,000 euros in cash!

The official operation began in 2014, when Customs officers spotted a small package, which appeared suspicious. They found that it contained some type of pharmaceutical chemicals, as well as ephedrine, which is a controlled substance, used to prepare and cut narcotics.

A second, similar parcel arrived, and was also checked by Custom. This one carried one kilo of phenylethylamine hydrochloride, which is a major stimulant, and can be dangerous.

The police, who began to investigate the recipient and his address, realised that the packages had the drugs, as well as the necessary equipment for cutting them.

During their probe, the cops discovered that they had uncovered an active, dedicated, drug organisation.

But their operation became difficult, because the recipient was always extremely careful, watching his back and leaving no trace.

He used various technique to ensure that he couldn’t be followed, changing vehicles and routes, and having overnight stays at different addresses. He also used public telephones, rather than a mobile phone.

But over time, the police investigation led to the joint forces identifying different suppliers, as well as the recipients.

And, thanks to the efforts from the combined forces, the huge operation, involving narcotics across Tenerife, was unravelled.