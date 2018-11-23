LAST weekend’s storms on the North Tenerife coastline, which caused horrific damage throughout, were even registered as an earthquake by scientists from the Canary Islands Volcanalogical Institute.

And one Spanish newspaper described the aftermath as being “like a war zone”.

The repair bills will add up to an estimated one million euros, but, miraculously, there were no reported casualties.

Yet video footage shows huge, 40ft waves reaching the third-floor of two seafront apartment blocks in Tacoronte’s Mesa del Mar tourist town, in the north-west.

Seawater poured in through windows, and then caused more chaos by flooding back out, destroying some balconies.

Mayor Alvaro Davila, who said the 65 apartments there had been evacuated, confirmed that no one had been injured in the scare, which followed the evacuation of 40 people from two buildings in Garachico, on the island’s north-east coast.

There, Emergency Services completed the evacuation after huge waves splashed into the properties and knocked the lifts out of action.

Those who could not be accommodated with relatives and friends were looked after by Red Cross personnel in the municipal sports hall.

The enormous estimate for repairs, made by City Council technicians, will embrace the damage caused to the Mesa del Ma car-parking area, the pier and beach of La Arena, as well as in El Pris, where there was “serious” damage to the municipal’s civil protection and emergency and security services.

This included the destruction of their boat and cracks in the fishing guild’s building, as well as damage to the coastal path linking El Pris and Mesa del Mar.

The incidents happened after regional government officials decreed a state of severe weather alert as a fierce storm battered the north of Tenerife and other parts of the Canary Islands.

In addition, a car was dragged into the sea in the Jover, in the municipality of La Laguna, and another in Puerto de la Cruz, in the El Penitente area, but there were no injuries in either case.

Javier Plata, Santa Cruz sub-delegate of the Spanish Government, visited the Mesa del Mar area, accompanied by the Mayor, who showed him the effects of the storm on the La Arena beach, and in the main parking lot.

And, during the visit, both politicians listened to the demands of those residents also affected.

Days later, waves of up to 16ft made attempts to clear up the damage difficult, with more bad weather forecast.

Meanwhile, in Garachico, Mayor José Heriberto Gonzále estimates that the cost to repair storm damage there has reached 865,000 euros, because the main areas hit were the port, the town, and the football pitch.

But more than 30 municipal workers, plus the help provided by the municipalities around them, as well as all the Local Police members of the Canarian Police, Guardia Civil and Civil Protection, have worked tirelessly, removing all kinds of objects from public roads and affected businesses, to re-open the Avenida Marítima.

They reached their objective rapidly, given the importance of this road, which is the obligatory passage to Isla Baja.

But it is not the first time the town and port have suffered a maritime storm of terrible consequences. On 13th January, 1987, the municipality hammered by the sea, which left two fatalities, in addition to destroying houses, streets, cars and equipment because of waves exceeding 40 metres high.

Yet witnesses from that era say that what happened last weekend was even worse. The waves broke over several establishments on the Avenida Marítima and went through walls, doors and windows, destroying everything inside.

But, unlike that fateful Tuesday in 1987, it did not take the residents by surprise, because the weather alert was given several days earlier, and all traders had closed their establishments by Saturday afternoon, adopting the recommended security measures.

They withdrew gas bottles from outside, raised everything they had off the floor, and placed bars to barricade doors and windows.

And they nearly always do it when there’s an alert. “We are used to the sea between one, two, or three times a year, so we take the necessary precautions,” said restaurateur Tomás Pérez, owner of the restaurante-arepera, in the Atlantic building on Avenida Marítima.

The most affected businesses were those of that complex, several of its owners maintaining: “The cause of the disaster is the retaining wall, which was built to protect the football field, attached to the property, and whose turf was torn up in its entirety.”

The Cabildo has already made an amendment to the 2019 budgets, with an initial sum of 300,000 euros going to Garachico to alleviate the effects of the storm, announced President Carlos Alonso.

Meanwhile, all affected are hoping for the same thing: that insurance companies will cover the damages, and that the help of the administrations does materialise and is not a shallow

promise.

Here in the South, waves smashed the windows of a Calleo Salvaje restaurant on Saturday night, where several people were dining, but there were no casualties.