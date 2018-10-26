NATIONAL Police officers have seized a tugboat in the Atlantic, near Gran Canaria, transporting 1,400 kilos (1.4 tonnes) of cocaine, worth an incredible 84m euros on the streets.

The vessel carrying the illegal drugs was reported to have departed from Turkey, under a Moldovan flag.

It arrived on Tuesday at the Las Palmas Naval Base in Gran Canaria at 11am, escorted by the “Armada Rayo” Spanish vessel.

Earlier, after boarding the tugboat, National Police officers made 10 arrests, comprising seven Turks, one Georgian, one Ukrainian and a Bulgarian.

National Police Commissioner Santos Bernal announced that cocaine, weighing a total of almost 15,000 kilos, had been seized in 2018 on the high seas. And the tugboat was the seventh cocaine-laden vessel this year to be pounced on by the force.

As if that haul weren’t enough, though, an incredible six tonnes of cocaine, buried among a shipment of bananas from Columbia, were uncovered by plain-clothes police on the Costa del Sol’s Santa Teresa industrial estate, on Wednesday morning.

The stash, believed to be Europe’s second-biggest ever, has a street value of 360 million euros.

The eye-opening find followed a joint investigation between the organised crime unit Udyco, the National Police’s Special Response Group against Organised Crime (Greco), and also the Guardia Civil’s Central Operative Unit (UCO).

As soon as the stash was found, scores of camouflaged police cars, together with swat vans carrying heavily-armed officers, stormed the scene and cut off all surrounding streets.

The cocaine was buried in a banana shipment from Colombia in an old warehouse unit, which had been divided into two rooms.

One was used by a man as a warehouse, while the other, after several years of inactivity, had been rented out just a week ago.

That room, used by the suspects, held a refrigerated truck, vans and a Chrysler Voyager minivan.

Three people from an import company have also been arrested, and another two were cuffed in France.

But that weight was topped last year, considerably, in the Cadiz province, by the 8,500 kilos of cocaine seized in Algeciras port, which also arrived in a shipment of bananas from Colombia. It was reckoned to be Europe’s largest cocaine stash of all.