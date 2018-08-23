THE number of non-authorised boats frequenting the coast of Tenerife, to observe the whales and dolphins, has swelled enormously, to the alarm of the Canarian Government, and other organisations.

But though the Government stages regular inspections and fines, it has processed just one report, which was recorded back in 2015.

Many complaints are made, against the whale and dolphin companies, specifically, but only one in every three is actually processed.

The Association of Whale Conservation of Cetaceans (Acest) insists that the illegal boat trips have little regard for the environment. And, it says, they are also responsible for not respecting the obligatory distance, which must be maintained, between the animal and the boat.

These illegal excursions often follow the poor mammals throughout the whole trip, which can create stress for them.

Acest also claims it is obvious that many whale-and-dolphin excursion companies are interested only in making money, lots of it, and that they have little concern for the welfare of the cetaceans.

Sources from the association have confirmed that the situation this summer is overwhelming, especially along the south coast of Tenerife.

They say there has been an exaggerated increase of dedicated whale-and-dolphin excursions, and they also believe that many of these excursion companies do not have the relevant paperwork, or authorisations from the Ministry of Tourism, as well as the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Consequently, the environment is suffering, because of their economic interest, and the overwhelming intrusiveness of the excursions. And, they say, the current situation is out of control.

Alejandro Quintana, from ADL Lawyers, confirmed that, this week, he will present a report of the facts to the Agency of Rural Protection, as well as to the Canarian Tourism Ministry and the Ecological Transition Ministry.

The report will urge preventive action and protection measures, as well as voicing the disapproval of the managements, regarding the planning and co-ordination between the administrations.

It is adamant that this lack of regard is causing harm to the environment, and the concern is that if we continue as we are at present, the situation will become irreparable.

The document contains a list of names from 19 established companies, which do not have any official paperwork for these types of excursions. Yet, they are still allowed to sail out to sea, every day.

It also says the Canarian Tourism Ministry should be dealing with the complaints, and that its members should be responsible for the punishments handed out. Yet, the Ministry has processed just one report in nearly three years.

The Association of Whale Conservation of Cetaceans is banging its head against the wall, wondering how the Ministry can be so passive with one of the main, lucrative activities in Tenerife’s tourist sector, exceeding benefits as high as 26 million euros a year, stating that proper, lawful control should now, more than ever, be implemented by the administrators, as well as possessing and dealing with the complaints which are presented.

Many unauthorised com-panies, from five ports in the South of Tenerife, are making up to three trips a day, seven days a week. And these companies also offer prohibited activities, such as dolphin-sightseeing on jet-skis, or swimming with the mammals.

These particular excursions are often offered on the internet, as well as by tour operators and booking agents.

The Tonina Association, in collaboration with the biodiversity foundation at La Lagunas University, have studied a colony of cetaceans from the South of Tenerife.

They have revealed that these pods have a much higher level of the stress hormone cortisol, than those of pods in other areas, which is even more reason why these illegal boats must be hounded, and fined heavily by the authorities.

