After embezzling nearly six million euros, between 2004 and 2006, from a non-profit foundation he ran in Majorca, he was also fined 513,000 euros because of the public money he earned through fraudulent contracts.

Urdangarin, sentenced to five years and 10 months, is being held at Brieva Prison, which is a small facility, with fewer than 100 inmates, just North of Madrid.

But officials say the authorities could decide to send him elsewhere for security reasons.

The 50-year-old, former Olympic bronze-medal winner for handball, who is married to King Felipe’s sister, Cristina, has caused a national scandal.

But the Royal House has refused to comment, publicly, about the rejected appeal, and members are on an official visit to the United States.

Princess Cristina and Urdangarin have been living in Switzerland with their four children since 2013.

That was the year when a judge, investigating The Nóos Institute, half-owned by the Princess’s husband, also accused her of helping to divert public money into their private accounts.

She was found not guilty of being an accomplice to tax fraud, but she was ordered to pay 265,000 euros in civil liability for benefiting, albeit unknowingly, from illegal gains.

The Institute was set up by Urdangarin and Diego Torres, his former mentor and business-school lecturer, as a non-profit consultancy, specialising in arranging sport and leisure events.

Princess Cristina was an honorary Nóos board member, while her personal secretary, Carlos García Revenga, served as treasurer.

More than a year after the trial began, in Palma de Mallorca, the judges found Urdangarin and Torres guilty of influence-peddling and tax fraud.

They were said to have obtained inflated contracts, from the Balearic Islands Government, for organising two sport and leisure conferences, in 2005 and 2006.

The money they received for their services, believed to be 6.2m euros, was then funnelled out of the Nóos accounts and into the pockets of Torres and Urdangarin, via a series of shell companies in Belize and Britain.

Urdangarin has also been fined 513,000 euros for the public money he earned, via fraudulent contracts.

Torres has begun his own prison term, of five years and eight months, even though he was considered to have instigated the money-laundering scheme.

Princess Cristina, when testifying to the court in March last year, said she had known nothing of her husband’s business dealings.

When asked by her defence lawyer why she became the

co-proprietor of a company called Aizoon, through which illegal funds were funnelled into their personal accounts, Princess Cristina said it had been her husband’s idea and she had agreed, “out of trust”, adding: “He asked me and I accepted.”

She was the first member of the royal family to go on trial in modern Spanish history, and Urdangarin became the first member of a Spanish monarch’s family to be jailed.

Meanwhile, Jaume Matas, former Premier of the Balearic Islands Regional Government, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for ordering the contracts be given to Nóos, illegally.